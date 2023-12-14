Ronda Nicolle Butcher Buys 915 Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ronda Nicolle Butcher bought 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.87 per share, with a total value of C$20,007.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,007.39.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$20.24 on Thursday. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$28.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.53.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.77). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of C$828.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

