RWS Holdings plc (RWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RWS Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 230.60 ($2.89) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £865.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,422.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 417.49 ($5.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RWS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.77) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Monday, October 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

