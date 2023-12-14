Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$6.49 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director David Awram sold 13,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$88,977.00. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

