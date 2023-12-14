Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$88,977.00 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director David Awram sold 13,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$88,977.00.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$6.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 649.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.80. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.45.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.