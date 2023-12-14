Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$88,977.00 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director David Awram sold 13,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$88,977.00.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$6.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 649.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.80. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.45.
Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 800.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
