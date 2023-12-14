Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,673,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 317,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,091,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,607,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 444.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

