Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Lowered by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 516,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 252,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 26,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

