Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 279,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,126 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,695,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

