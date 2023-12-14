Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

