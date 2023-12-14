SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on December 15th

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2417 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYTA opened at $26.59 on Thursday. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Get SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF alerts:

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.