Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Increases By 549.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 549.5% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
4Front Ventures Price Performance
Shares of 4Front Ventures stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
