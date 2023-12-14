Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Increases By 549.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 549.5% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

Shares of 4Front Ventures stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

