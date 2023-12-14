Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Increases By 475.2%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 475.2% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

CLEU opened at $0.19 on Thursday. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Institutional Trading of China Liberal Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLEU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Liberal Education by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

