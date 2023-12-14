Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Rises By 435.8%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, an increase of 435.8% from the November 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSS Stock Performance

Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DSS has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

About DSS

DSS ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). DSS had a negative net margin of 222.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DSS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

