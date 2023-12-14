Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Grows By 501.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 501.0% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 106,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $853,870.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,622,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,062,055.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 184,704 shares of company stock worth $1,484,636 over the last three months.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 146,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 381,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 162.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 137,518 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0292 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.