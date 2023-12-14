Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expands By 510.2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 510.2% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:INM opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

