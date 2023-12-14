Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Grows By 611.3%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 611.3% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of COWG opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Get Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.