Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.64. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 1,114,349 shares traded.

SBSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 781,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 547,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

