Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.