Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 717 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.74. The firm has a market cap of $860.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,719 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.