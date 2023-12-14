Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PG opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.