Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PG opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

