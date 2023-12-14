SL Green Realty Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.22. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 10.9 %

NYSE SLG opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -42.48%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

