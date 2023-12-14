Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up to $15.98

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $16.63. Sonos shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 705,995 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Sonos Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,822 shares of company stock valued at $695,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 938.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Stories

