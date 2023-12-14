SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,450 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

