Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Spirit Airlines Stock Up 2.0 %
SAVE stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
