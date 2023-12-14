Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.