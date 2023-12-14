ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,296 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.89. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.