ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 9,158 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

