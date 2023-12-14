ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.15 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.