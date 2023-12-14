ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67. The company has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

