ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $17.02 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 158,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

XOM opened at $98.96 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.