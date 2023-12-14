ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $840,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $424.69 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.37. The stock has a market cap of $398.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.32.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

