ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

