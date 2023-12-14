ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $193.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

