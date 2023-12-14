ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,536 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.0 %

COST opened at $642.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $642.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.