ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 48,495 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

