Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $915.45 and its 200-day moving average is $877.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,099.78.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.