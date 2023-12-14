Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,350,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $53,330,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,340,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.6 %

MO opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

