Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $83.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

