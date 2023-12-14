Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 348,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

