Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1,221.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,311.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 478,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 458,824 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $675,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

