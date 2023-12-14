Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 109,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMO opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0369 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

