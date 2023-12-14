Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.