Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

