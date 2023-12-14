Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

