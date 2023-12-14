Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

