Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 56,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1,654.7% during the second quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

