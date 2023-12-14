Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $414.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

