Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTNQ opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $65.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

