Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,719 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,655. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $860.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

