Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

