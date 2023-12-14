Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

